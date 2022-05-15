Bhopal: Four held for mocking Hindu deities, school director on the run

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested four persons in an alleged anti-Hindu propaganda going on in Christ Memorial School, Bairagarh, the authorities said on Sunday. The director of the school fled from the scene.

Huge ruckus was created in Bairagarh area, where members of Hindu outfits claimed that during school prayer, the preacher and others were using improper language against Hindu deities. The matter was reported to Bairagarh police.

Police station in-charge DP Singh told Free Press that the members of a Hindu organisation approached them and raised the issue that in the CMS school, religious conversion is taking place.

When police reached the school, it was found that the preacher was giving lecture on religious teachings and using derogatory statements against Hindu deities.

“During the prayer session, several people from adjoining areas of the school participated and took religious sermons. The preacher criticised the Hindu deities and highlighted the strength of other religions, which is objectionable”.

Police have registered a case under section 153-A (purpose of this section is to punish persons who indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon religion, race, place of birth, residence, language of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion), against the five accused.

Police have arrested Rajesh Malviya and his daughter Ritika Malviya- residents of Sehore, Kamni John and father Paul in the case whereas the director of the school Manish Mathew fled from the spot.

