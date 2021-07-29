Bhopal: Former national footballer immolates self

Khargone: Former national football player Bhavna Dhangar (26) allegedly immolated self in her house at Khargone on Thursday afternoon. Before taking the extreme step, she posted "Alvida (good bye) on her social media account and even forwarded an audio message to her family.

Khargone sub-divisional officer (police) Rohit Alava said that they were informed about body of a woman lying in a field on Dabria Road near a trenching ground. Local police and forensic team reached the spot and found the body completely charred. The body was identified as of Bhavna Dhangar. A suicide note was also found near the body. Police investigation was underway, said Alava. Bhavna was sports teacher in a private school. Before taking her own life, she posted on her social media wall: "I am committing suicide due to troubled life. Don't trouble anyone because of me, goodbye life." Police have also found a suicide note from the spot, stating that she was ending her life on her own free will. Before immolating self, Bhavna had shared her plan of committing suicide with her friend on mobile. However, before police and family could reach the spot she took the drastic step by dousing self with petrol.