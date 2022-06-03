Bhopal: Forest dept to start home delivery of saplings from June 5

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Forest department in Bhopal will be starting home delivery of plant saplings at your doorstep. This service will begin on World Environment Day- June 5.

In the state capital there are two nurseries run by the forest department that have started this service. Home delivery service requires an order of minimum 10 plant saplings. Orders could be given through Whatsapp and saplings will be delivered within 24 hours, said the forest official.

One of the nurseries is located in Ahmadpur in Bagh Sewania while the second one is at Bhadbhada near IIFM (Indian Institute of Forest Management). More than 11 lakh saplings are available in these two nurseries. Huge varieties of saplings are available including fruit and flower bearing plants.

Contact numbers

1. Ahmadpur Nursery- 8889480496

2. Bhadbhada Nursery- 9584985725

