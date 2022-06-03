e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Forest dept to start home delivery of saplings from June 5

Home delivery service requires an order of minimum 10 plant saplings.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 10:55 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Forest department in Bhopal will be starting home delivery of plant saplings at your doorstep. This service will begin on World Environment Day- June 5.

In the state capital there are two nurseries run by the forest department that have started this service. Home delivery service requires an order of minimum 10 plant saplings. Orders could be given through Whatsapp and saplings will be delivered within 24 hours, said the forest official.

One of the nurseries is located in Ahmadpur in Bagh Sewania while the second one is at Bhadbhada near IIFM (Indian Institute of Forest Management). More than 11 lakh saplings are available in these two nurseries. Huge varieties of saplings are available including fruit and flower bearing plants.

Contact numbers

1. Ahmadpur Nursery- 8889480496

2. Bhadbhada Nursery- 9584985725

Read Also
Bhopal: Two doctors held for swindling money under health scheme
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Forest dept to start home delivery of saplings from June 5

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: As COVID-19 cases rise, BMC urges eligible citizens to take their precautionary doses

Mumbai: As COVID-19 cases rise, BMC urges eligible citizens to take their precautionary doses

Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for 9-year-old’s sexual assault, murder

Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for 9-year-old’s sexual assault, murder

Mumbai: Railways to restart water vending machines at stations

Mumbai: Railways to restart water vending machines at stations

Mumbai: City has 68% of Maharashtra’s total Covid-19 cases

Mumbai: City has 68% of Maharashtra’s total Covid-19 cases

Environmentalists raise concern over non-removal of construction debris in Vashi; warns about floods...

Environmentalists raise concern over non-removal of construction debris in Vashi; warns about floods...