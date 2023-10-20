Bhopal: For BJP, Congress Veterans Coming Polls Will Go Right Down To The Wire

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The veteran leaders of the BJP and the Congress are caught in a nip-and-tuck battle. It is generally believed, that the veteran politicians do not face any difficulty in winning an election, but certain political equations have become a hurdle in the way of their victory this time.

The BJP has given tickets to three central ministers, four members of Parliament, and a national general secretary in the election. The Congress has yet to do anything that may surprise the opposition camp, but it is not going to be easy for the senior leaders of the party to win this upcoming election.

Uphill task for veterans

Dimni:

The Congress has yet to field a candidate from Dimni from where Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting. The Congress may pit legislator Ravindra Singh Tomar against the Union Minister. The BSP has fielded Balveer Dandotia. Thakur and Brahmin votes have caused trouble to Tomar. The Congress has won this seat in the past two elections. Tomar is pulling all the stops to win the seat.

Indore-1

Indore-1 constituency has become a challenge for BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla has influence in this constituency. Although Vijayvargiya is considered to have good connection with people of this constituency, Shukla is giving him a tough time. For this reason, Vijayvargiya has not gone anywhere from his constituency.

Jabalpur West

Former minister of the Congress Tarun Bhanot has been pitted against former state unit president of the BJP Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur West constituency. Singh has won parliamentary election four times from Jabalpur, but he is caught in an uphill battle against Bhanot who is well-connected with voters of his constituency. Thus, it may not be a smooth sailing for Singh.

Satna

Ganesh Singh, who has won parliamentary election from this constituency thrice in Satna, is contesting Vidhan Sabha polls from this seat. Congress legislator Siddharth Kushwaha is contesting against him. Both the competitors are trying to make caste equations to romp home, but anger among local BJP leaders is causing troubles to Singh, besides BJP leader Shiva Chaturvedi has thrown his hat in the ring after the party denied him a ticket.

Difficulties for Congress leaders

Sihawal

Former minister and national general secretary of the Congress, Kamleshwar Patel is on a sticky wicket this time from sihawal constituency . Vishwamitra Pathak has been fielded against Patel. Pathak is well-connected with people. In terms of caste equation, Pathak is ahead of Patel. Though Patel has won two elections in a row, he is facing a tough fight this time.

Rau

A former minister and close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Jitu Patwari, may not have a cake walk from rau constituency . Madhu Verma of the BJP has thrown a challenge before him. Since the Congress leadership did not get good report about Patwari from his constituency, MPCC president Kamal Nath advised him to pay attention to his constituency.

Maheshwar

It is going to be a hard battle for former minister Vijay Lakshmi Sadho from Maheshwar. Rajkumar Mev, who rebelled against the BJP last time and contested the election as an independent candidate, has been pitted against her. Mev previously defeated Sadho. So, she has a tough job on her hand.

Rajpur

Former home minister Bala Bachchan is facing Antar Singh Patel of the BJP in Rajpur. Patel was chairman of the district Panchayat. Patel, who worked for the BJP Yuva Morcha, is well-connected with voters. Since Bachchan is facing a tough fight, he is not leaving his constituency.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)