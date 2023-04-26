Bhopal: Football is children's first choice at Summer Camp in city

Kids at summer camp |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 1,890 children have registered for the two-month Summer Camp 2023 so far. The maximum number of children, 448 to be precise, has registered for football. Keeping in view the excitement of children, the date to register for the camp has been extended to May 15.

Training will be given in 21 sports by coaches at the camp. Youths from the age group of 6 years to 22 years are taking training at the camp. The entry fee is Rs 400 for players aged 6 to 18 and Rs 500 per month for players aged 18 to 22.

Out of total, 274 kids joined athletics, 226 joined badminton, 210 joined basketball, 133 joined gymnastics for training at the camp. In addition, 88 chose karate, 78 chose volleyball, 75 opted for boxing, 62 for skating, 60 took up taekwondo while 44 enrolled themselves for kabaddi.

About 41 children and youths chose lawn tennis, 41 selected table tennis, 27 joined wrestling, 21 opted for judo, 20 showed interest in learning fencing. In addition, 17 have joined aerobics, 16 opted for mallakhamb, 5 took up yoga while 3 each joined billiard and snooker.

Read Also Malayalam actor Mamukkoya put on ventilator days after he collapsed on football field in Kerala