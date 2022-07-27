Bhopal: Flexi learning is key to success, DGP Sudhir Saxena tells police officials

Bhopal: DGP Sudhir Saxena inaugurates the online courses of Learning Management System | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Adopt flexible learning, learn from wherever you are and never stop learning, said director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena while inaugurating the online courses of Learning Management System (LMS) at police Commissioner office, here on Wednesday.

The DGP said, “It was the first effort of Bhopal Commissionerate Police, for this I congratulate all the officers and technical team. The training programmes prepared by Bhopal Police under LMS will be very helpful for every policeman to gain professional competence and to effectively implement new laws and shoulder responsibilities of the police.”

He added that proper use of technology in police training was an important step.

Under the concept of smart policing, the 3 words in this S- Sensitive and Strict, M- Mobile and Modern, A- Accountable and Alert, R- Responsive and Reliable, T- Tech savvy and Trends have been realized through this medium today.

The four processes have been started on the occasion, they are related to arrest law, in relation to cyber crimes, CDR analysis or related to protection of children and POCSO Act.

He hope that similar work will be done in other districts also.

On this occasion, Commissioner of Police Bhopal Makrand Deuskar, Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Headquarters Vineet Kapoor, DCP Sai Krishna DCP Shraddha Tiwari, DCP Riyaz Iqbal, DCP Vijay Khatri, DCP Vijay Bhagwani, DCP Hansraj Singh and all the Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Station House Officers were present.