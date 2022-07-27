e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Flexi learning is key to success, DGP Sudhir Saxena tells police officials

He inaugurated the online courses of Learning Management System at police Commissioner office on Wednesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: DGP Sudhir Saxena inaugurates the online courses of Learning Management System | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Adopt flexible learning, learn from wherever you are and never stop learning, said director general of police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena while inaugurating the online courses of Learning Management System (LMS) at police Commissioner office, here on Wednesday.

The DGP said, “It was the first effort of Bhopal Commissionerate Police, for this I congratulate all the officers and technical team. The training programmes prepared by Bhopal Police under LMS will be very helpful for every policeman to gain professional competence and to effectively implement new laws and shoulder responsibilities of the police.”

He added that proper use of technology in police training was an important step.

Under the concept of smart policing, the 3 words in this S- Sensitive and Strict, M- Mobile and Modern, A- Accountable and Alert, R- Responsive and Reliable, T- Tech savvy and Trends have been realized through this medium today.

The four processes have been started on the occasion, they are related to arrest law, in relation to cyber crimes, CDR analysis or related to protection of children and POCSO Act.

He hope that similar work will be done in other districts also.

On this occasion, Commissioner of Police Bhopal Makrand Deuskar, Additional Commissioner of Police Sachin Atulkar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Headquarters Vineet Kapoor, DCP Sai Krishna DCP Shraddha Tiwari, DCP Riyaz Iqbal, DCP Vijay Khatri, DCP Vijay Bhagwani, DCP Hansraj Singh and all the Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Station House Officers were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Flexi learning is key to success, DGP Sudhir Saxena tells police officials

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35

Mumbai Taximen’s Union demands rise in minimum taxi fare from Rs 25 to Rs 35

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks

DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks

SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property, search & seizure under PMLA

SC upholds ED's power to arrest, attach property, search & seizure under PMLA

Rs 30 cr and counting: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee

Rs 30 cr and counting: More cash found at home of Partha Chatterjee’s aide Arpita Mukherjee

Mumbai: Rail fracture reported in Govandi; harbour line trains delayed

Mumbai: Rail fracture reported in Govandi; harbour line trains delayed