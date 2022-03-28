Bhopal: Five injured as family opens fire

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): In all, five persons were injured in a firing incident that was reported under Aishbag police station area over a petty issue. Its video went viral on Sunday.

Police station incharge Manishraj Singh Bhadoria told media that on Friday in Khatik Mohalla, children of same family had a quarrel while playing a game. One of the accused Pawan Khatik reached the house of a family and assaulted one of the women who received head injuries. The family members had filed the complaint with Aishbag police.

On Sunday, one family attacked another family. When the family members were standing below the house of Pawan Khatik, the other family opened fire on them. In the incident, four women and one man received bullet injuries.

The injured have been admitted in the private hospital and heavy police force was deployed in the area to control situation. No FIR was registered till filing of the news report.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:13 AM IST