Bhopal: Five arrested for smuggling sand boa snake

BHOPAL: Five persons have been arrested in connection with smuggling of sand boa (chaklon) snake from bus stand Narsingarh on Sunday. Police have recovered snake which could fetch crores of rupees in international market. The arrested include Pawan Nagar (Unkarpura), Shyam Gurjar(Bandi Khedi Nazirabad, Bhopal; Sonu(Nazirabad, Bhopal).

Acting on tip off, police team cordoned area in Bus Stand, Narsingarh. Seeing cops, the Pawan made an abortive attempt to flee, however was caught.

He was arrested carrying Sand boa snake in plastic carry bag to sell off the snake to anther buyer. On being questioned, the man told the forest team to have purchased the snake from Bunty and Golu, residents of Ahmedpura, Sehore. He was to sell the snake to Shyam and Sonu of Narsingarh. Police have arrested the duo. Further investigations are on.

Case under Section 2, 9/51 of Wild Life Act has been registered.