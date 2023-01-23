Bhopal: Fire in residential flat bursts LPG cylinder, no fatalities reported

Cooking gas cylinder broke into several pieces after the blast |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several flats at Triveni Apartment in New Market area were shaken to the core when fire broke out at one of the flats that burst a cooking gas cylinder, the TT Nagar police said on Monday. No fatalities were reported, police added. The fire broke out due to short circuit, preliminary findings indicate.

TT Nagar police station house officer Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that fire broke out in a flat on Monday noon. The flat owner Nusrat Jahan is a teacher at a private school in the city.

The fire took a fierce form in no time, after which Jahan was informed, who reached her flat, while her neighbours also gathered at the spot. Fire brigade arrived after receiving information.

In the meantime, the fire, which broke out in bedroom spread to the balcony where a domestic gas cylinder was kept. The cylinder burst, leaving a big hole on the balcony wall and affecting adjoining flats.

The fire-fighters reached the spot and took out another cylinder, which had been kept in the kitchen. An hour later, the fire was put out. Meanwhile, air conditioner, television set, bed and other things were gutted.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)