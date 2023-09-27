Bhopal: FIR Filed Against 25,700 People In Gurjar Mahakumbh Violence

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior police have registered FIRs against 25 identified and 700 unidentified persons at five different police stations in connection with the Gurjar Mahakumbh violence that erupted in the district on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Gurjar community organised a Mahapanchayat (meeting) at Phoolbagh area of the city. After that they reached the collectorate to submit a memorandum and during this, around thousands of people also reached there. They created nuisance, vandalised vehicles and pelted stones due to which some police personnel were injured. The police retaliated, lathi charged, used tear gas to manage the situation.

SP Rajesh Chandel said that a case has been registered under various sections of the IPC in the matter and a total of nine people have also been taken into custody so far.

FIRs have been registered against a total of 25 identified and 700 unidentified persons at five police stations in the district. Two FIRs have been registered in Padav police station, two FIRs have been registered in University police station and one in Bilua police station.

Provocative speeches were given by public representatives at the venue of the meeting in the district on Monday. They had also challenged the administration, hence a named FIR has been registered against them as well, he added.

