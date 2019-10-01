Bhopal: FIR against BJP's Gopal Bhargava who said Congress candidate 'represents Pakistan'

Bhopal : An FIR has been lodged against senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava for his remarks on the October 21 by-poll in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua assembly seat where he said the Congress candidate "represents Pakistan."

A day after Madhya Pradesh Congress wrote to the Election Commission alleging the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Bhargava over his remark, the Returning Officer Abhay Kharadi lodged an FIR against Congress leader in Kotwali police station under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Public Representation Act.

"September 30 was the last day of filing nominations. During the BJP rally, Bhargava called Kantilal Bhuria a Pakistan candidate. As he has violated MCC, an FIR has been registered under relevant actions of IPC and Public Representation Act," Kharadi told ANI.

As the video footage of a gathering addressed by Bhargava reveals the commission of an offence, a police team has been asked to investigate the case.

On Monday, while addressing public at a nomination rally of BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria, Bhargava said: "This is not an election between two parties but it is an election between Hindustan and Pakistan. Bhanu Bhuria represents Hindustan and Kantilal Bhuria represents Pakistan.

He represents the interest of the powers who promote Pakistan. You have to tell whether you stand with India or Pakistan." Bhuria is the son of former Congress leader, Balu Bhuria, who left Congress to join the BJP.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced assembly elections and by-elections across 13 states scheduled for October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.