Bhopal: Finance company state head held for duping loan seekers

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bagh Sevaniya police arrested state head of a finance company from Katni for allegedly cheating many people on the pretext for helping them get loans, said the police on Thursday.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Amit Kumar Mishra told Free Press that complainant Shailendra Rawat alleged that AES company chief Ritesh Gupta and director Baladeen Rajak had cheated more than 200 people. The ACP said that as many as 10 people filed complaints against the finance company.

The complainant also stated that the company people had cheated Rs 6.85 lakh from him on the pretext of loan processing fees. The police registered a case under section 420,406 and 34 of IPC. During investigations, the police came to know about the hideout of the duo accused. The police raided the village Karitlai of Vijayraghogarh in Katni district and arrested Baladeen.

The police also came to know that Baladeen and Ritesh are residents of Kanti and they know each other since 2012.

Earlier, they used to sell plots and properties and in October 2021 they formed the finance company. They appointed several people for marketing and started trapping loan seekers.

The two used to meet people and ask them about their loan requirements and accordingly seek processing fees.

They would give a date for every loan seekers for release of loan. When people started mounting pressure for lone they fled Bhopal with money.

Police station in charge Sanjiv Kumar Chouksey said that they have launched a manhunt for Ritesh also. Bagh Sevaniya police registered the case against the fraudsters last week.

Mishra told Free Press that preliminary investigation revealed that Ritesh, who posed as a manager of a finance company, and Baldeen who posed as a company employee, were involved in luring people to provide loans.

Earlier, a director of coaching classes had filed the complaint with police that a person visited his office and offered loan from a financing company. He met company Ritesh. After discussion, he was convinced that he will get the loan. He needed Rs 15 crore. He also deposited the documents required by the company and also deposited the amount of Rs 1.10 lakh as fee. He had transferred the amount online. After depositing the fee, he was told that his loan has been sanctioned and he was asked to deposit Rs 5.85 lakh as processing fee. He deposited that amount too. It was promised that he would get loan amount in his account within 15 days.When he did not get loan, he called up Ritesh who ignored his phone calls. When he realised that he was cheated, he lodged complaint with police.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 11:45 PM IST