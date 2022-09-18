Bhopal: Film Making Workshop; Mahabharata is best example of screenwriting, says actor Durgesh 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day film making workshop organised by Satpura Chalchitra Samiti kick started at Sage University on Saturday, where Durgesh Singh, the script writer of popular web series Gullak taught the students about the art of screenwriting.

Conversing with the students, he said, "Script writing is a different genre where you should know about the story before telling it. Mahabharata is the best example of screenwriting in the world."

Durgesh talked about the increasing violence and vulgarity in Indian cinema and said, "We need to show more inspiring stories. Today, family is not visible in the cinema. We are not telling our story. Our stories are being told by outsiders from their perspective whereas we have the right to tell our story." Talking about the career opportunities in the field of script writing, he said that since the advent of OTT platform, there was a lot of potential for writers in this field.

In the second session, eminent film directors from Mumbai, Virendra Paswan and Narayan Chauhan, talked about the principles of directing to young filmmakers and trained them in the art of direction. The third session was held on acting by film actor Sanjay Mehta.

Chancellor of Sage University, Sanjeev Agarwal, President of Satpura Chalchitra Samiti, Lajpat Ahuja and Treasurer of Bhartiya Chitra Sadhna, Delhi, Anupam Bhatnagar, were present at the inauguration ceremony. The second day of the workshop will see sessions on cinematography and editing.

About 30 selected young filmmakers from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh participated in the workshop.