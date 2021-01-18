Bhopal: Fewer vaccinations in state on 2nd day

Bhopal :Madhya Pradesh has reported fewer vaccinations being administered on the second day on Monday in comparison to the first day (January 16). The state had reported 9,543 - which was 63.2 per cent - on January 16, while it reported 8,995 - which is 59.9 per cent - on Monday. Bhopal, too, recorded fewer vaccinations on the second day. It was 609 on Monday, while it was 620 on January 16 in all the scheduled 12 session sites (vaccination points). Vaccination started at all the 150 vaccination session sites at state level, while, in Bhopal, it started at all the 12 session sites. So, over a period of two days, the total number of state-level session sites was 300 and, in Bhopal, 24. Gandhi Medical College (GMC-Hamidia) recorded only 66 vaccination cases, while Sultania Hospital recorded 38 vaccination cases and Pt Kushilal Ayurved college reported 52 vaccination cases in Bhopal. Similarly, AIIMS Bhopal, reported 40 vaccinations out of 100. According to the AIIMS administration, on the first day, AIIMS had registered 100 vaccination cases and, on Monday, it was 40.

Junior docs call on GMC dean: Junior doctors called on the dean of Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Dr Aruna Kumar, complaining that 3,000 junior doctors had been dropped from the list of volunteers prepared for vaccination. The dean assured them that she would raise the issue at a meeting with the National Health Mission (NHM) administration. JUDA has termed "highly lethargic" the attitude of the GMC administration, as well as the NHM authority, in preparing the list of volunteers for vaccination.