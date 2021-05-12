Bhopal: Fertiliser rates increased from Rs 1200 to Rs 1900 for 50kg sack, farmers say it is shocking

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Not a good piece of news for farmers. Rates of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) fertilizers have been increased amidst corona pandemic. State government has increased the rates of essential fertilizer by 58%.

The 50 kg sack of DAP fertilizer that used to cost Rs 1200 will now be available for Rs 1900. Farmer leaders have expressed their concern over hiking the rate as it is most used form of fertilizer after urea.

Farmer leader, Kedar Sirohi said that increasing rates of this essential item is shocking for the farmers who are already reeling under pressure due to inflation of several other farm products.

“Rates of petrol and diesel are going up almost every day. The union and state governments that have been promising to double the income of farmers are now giving shock in this manner,” said Sirohi.

Lockdown has added to problems of farmers in selling their produce. Rates of diesel has been increasing and now rates of DAP being increased- all these factors combined will have adverse impact on farmers and agriculture both, he added.