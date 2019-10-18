Bhopal: FDA seizes 100 kg mawa; collects samples of sweets & chocolate

BHOPAL: Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), on Friday, seized 1 quintal mawa which was supplied from Kalisindh, Berchha (Shajapur). Agent Arun Rana had supplied the consignment. Two samples of mawa have been collected and sent for testing.

FDA teams have been deployed in various pockets of the state capital to check the adulteration in market for Diwali festivlal.

In Bazaria, team collected besan, soyabean oil, a malai burfi, maida and other items. In Bairgarh, the team collected Cadbury, other chocolate, biscuits and other gift items.

In Berasia, FDA team led by SDM Ashish Sangwan, collected samples of mawa from Kalpana dairy, burfi from Rajaram dairy, ghee from Shakshi provisional store, edible oil and chewda from Ashish provisional store. During the action of the team the traders shut and disappeared from their shops.

SDM instructed to raid the shops after a gap of few days. FDA has been instructed to take action against those whose samples failed in test. Last months, 7 samples were collected in Berasia. Three of them: samples of Sai Dairy, Raj Kumar Dairy, and Shubham Restaurant had failed the test.

Team also raided Narmada fresh water, behind Alpana Talkies. But during investigation, it found that plant has proper system of RO/OZONE and BIS license. Besides, it was found as per parameter of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). A complaint was made on the basis of suspicion that direct pipe water supply was filled in bottle in the name of RO water.