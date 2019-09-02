Bhopal: FDA issues notice to five dairies

BHOPAL: Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) served notice to five traders in city under Food Safety and Standard Act (FSSA) on Saturday, after their samples were found sub-standard.

The defaulters include New Krishna Dairy (Nadara Bus stand), National Dairy (Landmark Apartment), Dwarka Dairy (Nehru Nagar), Govind Milk Dairy and Protein (Bairagarh). Samples of paneer and other milk products were collected on August 27 and 28. FDA teams collected vegetables samples and “Modaks” from various sweets shops.