Bhopal: FDA collects samples of modak

BHOPAL: Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) team collected samples of Modak ahead of Ganesh Utsav from various outlets in the state capital on Friday.

Besides, besan-ladoos samples have also been collected. Samples of vegetables have also been collected from market to check the pesticide and chemical colours.

FDA officer DK Verma said, “FDA is taking action under various sections of Food Safety & Standards Act after the report of failure report of samples in 43 cases.

So far 430 samples have been collected.” FDA team continued the drive in various areas to collect repeated samples from various outlets whose first samples.