Bhopal: FDA, civil supplies teams intensify home delivery of essential items amid lockdown

BHOPAL: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as food and civil supplies teams have intensified their supervision on home delivery of essential commodities from super markets in the state capital during lockdown.

Home delivery of essential commodities has been streamlined for the people during lockdown. Especially to the families those police men who have been prohibited from visiting their family members to prevent coronavirus spread. Onus is on FDA to ensure regular supply of essential commodities to their families.

Today, FDA team visited Best Price super market to take stock of essential commodities so that it would make delivery at the residences of police men.

In fact, 271 police men have been advised not to visit their home till lockdown is lifted for safety of their families. This decision has been taken after senior police official CSP Alim Khan tested positive.

FDA inspector Dharmendra Lunia said, “Food packets are being distributed by the food and civil supplies department. FDA is supervising super market stock for smooth home delivery of essential commodities. Today, we visited Best Price Super Market to take the stock of essential commodities.”

Vyapar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “Thok Bazar (whole sale market) of Jumerati and Hanumanganj has sufficient stock of essential commodities. The day, lockdown is lifted, we will be able to make supply to retailers in the market. However, super markets also get essential commodities from us. Our main object is to ensure supply to people at this crucial juncture.”