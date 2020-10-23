Bhopal: Family held captive, accused flee with car, police clueless

BHOPAL: A family was held captive by three men who made off with their car on Friday morning. The three accused were carrying a pistol and knives. They had also tied hands of the security guard of the building where the family lives. They stayed inside the building for over three hours, took water from earthen pot in the house but did not take any valuable or money from there.

The motive of the broad daylight robber is yet to be revealed as the car they had made off with was found dumped by police after an hour. The incident occurred in the housing board colony at Kohefiza at 5.30 am. The building has Honda showroom from the ground floor to fourth floor and the victim lives on the top floor. Police have yet to lay hands on accused.

Pawan Nagpal, 59, lives in five-floor building with wife Seema Nagpal and mother-in-law Nisha Sehgal. Nagpal said he visits Upper Lake in morning in his car. On Friday morning, he came downstairs and was about to start when three youths came near him. One of them was holding a gun and two others were carrying knives. They held him captive and thrashed him and took him to the top floor were his wife and mother-in-law were asleep.

Nagpal said accused tied his hands and legs and later tied his wife. As they were heading to tie 75-year-old mother of Seema Nagpal, she pleaded them to spare her. They did not harm the elderly woman. All the accused drank water from earthen pot, took car key from Nagpal and fled. The victim later approached Kohefiza police where a case was registered. Nagpal used to run automobile showroom earlier but later rented it out to others. The car was found abandoned by police an hour later.

Modus operandi

The accused reached the house at 2.30 am, tied security guard of building and waited for Nagal to approach his four-wheeler. The guard freed himself ran to another building where the building owner first thrashed him considering him to be a thief and later released him as he was tied. All the senior police officials including DIG, SP and ASP visited the spot. No arrest was made till filing of this report.

Known person

City Superintendent of police Nagendra Pateria said the accused may be known to the victim or could be an act committed by someone by hiring. “Their only son lives abroad. It is likely that some former employee of the showroom was involved in it,” Pateria said.