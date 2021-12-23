Bhopal: Fake seller of pesticides falls into police dragnet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cyber Crime Branch of Bhopal police has arrested a fake pesticide seller from New Delhi, who duped a pesticide buyer by posting advertisement on social media platform, police sources said on Thursday.

According to investigation officer Devendra Sahu, the complainant runs a pesticide business in Bhopal.

The complaint came to know about a company ‘fertilizer dealer and buyer’ through a social media group. The company, in its advertisement, claimed that it was involved in selling pesticides and other products at low costs. The seller also provided his contact numbers, urging buyers to approach him.

The complainant called on the given contact number. The caller introduced himself as Rahul Goyal. When the complainant showed her interest to purchase pesticide products, Goyal asked her to deposit Rs 2.50 lakh.

The victim deposited the said amount and asked the seller to send pesticide. Later, Goyal switched off his mobile number.

The victim on July 5 approached the Cyber Crime Branch and lodged a complaint.

Sahu said that the accused was arrested from New Delhi and was interrogated.

Meanwhile, Bagh Sewania arrested two cyber frauds from Jaipur for allegedly cheating a student in the name of providing a job. The victim, Rishab Gurjar, a resident of Asharam Nagar, told the police that he came to know about a job through a website. When he approached, he was asked to deposit a certain amount.

The police said that the accused identified as Virkant Singh Shekhawat, a resident of Balaji Vihar in Jaipur and Manish Kushwah, a resident of Krishna Nagar in Jaipur were arrested from their homes.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 03:43 PM IST