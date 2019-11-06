Bhopal: Eyeing logistics CM meets Emirate airlines chief

BHOPAL: Though Chief Minister Kamal Nath is meeting investors of all hues but logistics and IT sector top his priority list. He met chief of Emirates Airlines on Wednesday and offered land as equity for the project.

After reaching the United Arab Emirates (UAE), CM Nath first met chairman of Emirates Airline, Sheikh Ahmad Bin Sayeed at the Emirates headquarter in Dubai. Discussions on flight between Indore-Dubai were held between the two. MP government will provide land as equity for logistics projects in Madhya Pradesh to promote the logistics sector.

Nath also met Naushad Oomer of Virgin Hyperloop One and discussed over hyperloop prospects in Madhya Pradesh. It is said that feasibility was discussed on developing of hyperloop link between Bhopal-Indore-Jabalpur.

Later in the evening, Nath met Tanveer Saulat of Synechron, a leading global IT company. Reports suggest that Synechron has shown interest in a new IT Park in Bhopal. Synechron has been asked to submit the project proposal to government that will be finalised in the second meeting.

Saulat’s IT Company is developing artificial Intelligence (AI) programmes including software and mobile applications besides data management services.

Nath also met health minister of Saudi Arabia, Tawfig Alrabiah. Prominent investors from Saudi Arabia and UAE were present during the meeting.

CM also met group of Non-Resident Indians (NRI) residing in Dubai. A decent programme was organised by the ‘Friends of MP’ chapter in Dubai led by Jitendra Matlani. Nath urged the NRIs living there to promote image of Madhya Pradesh and act as brand ambassadors of the state.