Bhopal: Extorters lay honey trap to wrest money

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is the yarn of a 63-year-old retired engineer who fell into the trap of a woman and ended up paying Rs 15, 47, 000 to save his honour.

The police said that the retired engineer had come across the female who identified herself as poor and lonely person and sought his help. The retired person had barely had any idea that she laid a trap to wrest money from him.

The story came to light after the man had filed a complaint, said in-charge of the Govindpura police station Ashok Parihar, on Monday.

In the complaint, the man said that the woman had blackmailed him and he, with the help of an NGO Prospect Legal filed a case at the police station.

In November last year, the man received a missed call on his mobile phone. When he called back, the reply came from a woman.

As she began to chat with the man, she reeled off a sad story of her household affairs. While she was nattering, she said that her husband barely paid any attention to her, so she was facing financial problems.

She wanted to meet him. He met the woman at Vijay market in Govindpura on December 29 last year and decided to go somewhere in a car.

As the car lurched forward, three men came out of the blue and stopped it. All of them started making a video clip of the man.

They told the old man that as he was eloping with their friend’s wife, they would go to the police station.

They also beat him up and asked him to pay Rs 40,000 through UPI. Besides, he was told to withdraw Rs 90,000 from ATM and hand it over to them.

After a few days, a man called up the retired engineer and said that he had violated his wife who would lodge a complaint at the Mahila police station.

The scared old man had to part with another few lakhs to save his honour. In that way, he ended up giving Rs 15.47 lakh to the blackmailers.

The police registered a case against the three accused, but yet to arrest anyone.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 02:19 AM IST