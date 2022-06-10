Bhopal: Experts throw light on Birsa Munda’s contribution to tribal identity

Professor Alok Shrotriya and Professor SS Thakur, expressing their views during the online workshop | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): An online workshop was organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) on the topic of contribution of Birsa Munda to tribal identity on Thursday, as per a release.

Professor Alok Shrotriya, head of the department of history and archaeology, Amarkantak Central University, and Professor SS Thakur, former head of department and dean, faculty of sociology and social sciences, Rani Durgavati University were the subject experts in the programme.

The program was presided over by the vice-chancellor of Barkatullah University, professor RJ Rao. The theme was initiated by Dr Shashank Shekhar Thakur.

Speaking as the keynote speaker on this occasion, Professor Alok Shrotriya elaborated about the contribution of Birsa Munda in the Indian freedom struggle and the work done by him to remove social evils from Indian society including tribal one.

Speaking on the occasion, Shrotriya described Birsa Munda as the pride of not only tribal society but Indian history, who even after being born in a small farmer family made organized efforts to drive the British out of India.

He also told in detail about the entire life of Birsa Munda.

Thakur tried to explain the contribution of Birsa Munda in the sociological perspective of Indian society and the freedom movement. He also underlined the then social policies and social evils as well as the kind of slogans given by the tribal leader and freedom fighter to drive the British out of India.

Vice-chancellor of Barkatullah University, Professor RJ Rao discussed the contribution of Birsa Munda to the tribal identity and the contribution of tribal society in the sustainable development of Indian society.

Rao thanked the IQAC cell and said that by organising such events on such a moment and on contemporary topics, we remember our ancient heritage and these valiant warriors of the freedom struggle.

The program was conducted by Thakur and the vote of thanks was proposed by Professor Vipin Vyas, Coordinator of IQAC.

