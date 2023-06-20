Bhopal: Expert Shot 3.0 On June 22

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is going to organise a workshop, Expert Shot 3.0, at Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre (Minto Hall) in the city at 11 am on June 22.

Producer and actor Vani Tripathi Tikoo, Producer, Magic Hour Films, Mumbai, Samir Sarkar, Head of Production & Commercials, Zee Studios Mumbai, Sumit Khurana, Head Content Alliance, Jio Studios Mumbai, Shobha Sant, Founder, Consultant 1H Media Hemlata Upadhyay, Mumbai, Head of Production, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Mumbai, Dhariyasheel Nimbalkar, Film Producer (Telugu) from Guru Films, Sunitha Tati, Vice-President (Originals), Lionsgate India, Mrinalini Khanna, Director (Production Management), NetflixParth Arora, Producer and Founder of Jugaad Motion Pictures Dheer Momaya are likely to attend workshop.

In the session, students pursuing film courses, film and theatre artistes will also be given guidance about possibilities in the film industry by guests. The event will be streamed live on MP Tourism's YouTube page and all interested professionals will be able to benefit from it.

A familiarisation tour (FAM tour) will also be organised for the delegates to experience the unique picturesque locations of MP.