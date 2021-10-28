Bhopal: Excellent services, better facilities is our priority: Viswanathan

Bhopal: The priority of MP Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) is to provide excellent services and better facilities to the guests who visit it’s hotels, resorts and boat clubs, says managing director S Viswanathan.

He was speaking on the inaugural day of the two-day Managers Meet at Minto Hall on Wednesday.

Viswanathan directed the regional managers and unit managers to increase the business and conduct innovation and tourist attraction activities in the units, on making attractive tourist packages for the tourists according to the tourist places of different regions.

Vishwanathan directed the regional managers to explore new possibilities of safe trekking and promotion of local handicrafts including nature walks, village walks, adventure activities and he hoped that this will increase the number of national and international tourists in Madhya Pradesh.

During the review meeting, the unit managers also informed the managing director about the difficulties being faced in the operation of their units. Vishwanathan and General Manager (Operations) KR Shad took measures and suggestions for resolving those difficulties and problems. It was also discussed to increase the number of new guest rooms in many units in the meeting. General Manager (Conducting / Stores), General Manager (BDM), General Manager (Water Sports), General Manager (QIT), General Manager (Transport), General Manager (Finance), General Manager (I. T), General Manager (NP/E) will give session wise presentation and discuss on it on Thursday.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:25 AM IST