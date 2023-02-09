Bhopal: Ex-DSP got land worth crores as gift, Lokayukta begins probe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police have received a complaint that a former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) got a plot of land worth crores of rupees as a gift in the name of his family member, official sources said on Thursday.

The case is similar to the one in which revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput got 50 acres as gift from his in-laws.

The complaint was filed against former DSP Chandra Mohan Dwivedi of Bhopal that he had got the land in the name of his family members by allegedly showering favours to someone.

Sources in the Lokayukta told Free Press that Dwivedi had been appointed as a sub-inspector (SI) in 1983 and retired in 2022. During this period, he earned Rs 1.91 crore as salary, but he owns the property worth Rs 20 crore.

He got landed properties in Mandori, Kalkheda, Sikandrabad and Barkhedi on the outskirts of Bhopal.

The land, which he got as a gift, is worth Rs 18 crore, official sources further said.

According to sources, the retired officer spent lakhs of rupees on his daughter’s wedding.

According to the land-gift scheme, only close relatives are eligible for the land as a gift. Yet, the person concerned, getting the plot, has to pay two per cent of its cost to the state government, sources said. The retired DSP, however, did not follow the rule.

Superintendent of Lokayukta police in Bhopal, Manu Vyas said they had begun a probe into the case. In the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that Dwivedi did not pay taxes on the land.

Someone trying to defame me: Retired DSP

Chandra Mohan Dwivedi said his father had given the land to his (Chandra Mohan’s) son, which is not illegal.

Several complaints against him had been filed in the office of the Lokayukta in 2016, Dwivedi said.

The complaints were also sent to the office of the additional director general (ADG, administration), DIG (Bhopal), SP (Sehore) and to other senior officials.

The files were closed after investigation, because the complaints were bogus. His son as well as his wife works independently and pay income-tax, he said, adding that someone is trying to defame him by filing complaints.

A land-gift case came to light. One of the expelled BJP leaders alleged that revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput had received 50 acres of land. Rajput, too, claimed he had received it from his in-laws.

Read Also Bhopal: Central team bringing Cheetahs from SA to Kuno has only 1 MP officer

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)