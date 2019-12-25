Bhopal: Equality, justice, compassion basis of good governance, says MP Governor

BHOPAL: Equality, justice, compassion and love are the basis of good governance, said Governor Lalji Tandon in a seminar held on “Christianity and Good Governance" in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The seminar was organised on the occasion of Christmas and to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as well as Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.

Love, affection, kindness and compassion should reign in the society and everyone should be happy, educated and peaceful, said the Governor, adding that these attributes should form the basis of good governance. He said that the life of great men inspires us to bear with suffering ourselves but work for the welfare of humanity. Humanity will have to follow the lives of such great men, so that an atmosphere of peace and harmony can be created in the world, said Tandon.

Governor said that every member of society is a creation of God. Therefore the discrimination of rich and poor, high and low is not appropriate. He said that different religions are different paths to reach the same destination. Jesus Christ, Lord Rama, Krishna, Buddha, Mahavir and Mohammad Sahab all have given the message of peace and humanity in their lives. They made efforts to relieve the pain of others.

Jesus Christ himself bore suffering but worked for the welfare of others, he himself got crucified for the benefit of others, said the Governor. He said that the life of Jesus gives the message of equality. Madan Mohan Malaviya spent his whole life in the spread of higher education by saving every single rupee to free the common man from the darkness of illiteracy.

He said that the personality of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also dedicated to the welfare of others. He was the first politician to establish the concept of good governance. He said that Vajpayee was one such administrator. He worked successfully by balancing justice and equality.