Bhopal: EPCO & 100 Eco clubs to start plantation drive

Bhopal: Environmental Planning and Coordination Organisation (EPCO) has asked the Eco Clubs in state-run colleges to start plantation drive. The department of higher education (DHE), on other hand, is not sure if Eco Clubs in the colleges really exists therefore it has written a letter asking colleges to ensure formation of Eco Clubs.

EPCO in its letter states that plantation drive in colleges should be done through the existing Eco Clubs being run the colleges. Overall 100 Eco Clubs will do plantation in 50 districts of MP.

Two Eco Clubs will take responsibility for one district. At least 100 locally available saplings should be planted in their colleges. These Eco Clubs should take care of these saplings till they grow up as trees.

Department of higher education, responding to the letter of EPCO, wrote to additional directors of all divisions to constitute Eco Clubs in all colleges so that instructions given by the EPCO are followed.

Though department had already given instructions for formation of Eco Clubs in colleges but the fact is that hardly any college has paid attention to it. Some colleges do have these clubs but most of them are on paper only.