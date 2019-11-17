Bhopal: EOW to quiz SCDC officials after studying seized papers

BHOPAL: The Economic Offences Wing will call in the Smart City Development Corporation (SCDC) officials shortly after studying the seized papers.

The tender file was seized by the EOW from the office on Friday. EOW will start to explore the papers from Monday.

EOW have seized papers pertaining to tenders of Rs 300 crore Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

According to the sources, the SCDC officials did their best to prevent the file concerned from getting into the hands of EOW, but the officials of EOW regularly visited the office and finally on Friday they got the file.

The complaint was registered with the EOW on October 15 and since then around 50 complaints related to the irregularities in Smart City project have been submitted to the EOW.

Sources informed that the officials of SCDC present and former including the officials of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) which is the project consultant of the SCDC, HP which had got the contract and the BSNL will be called first.

The BSNL had filed a bidding of Rs 275 crore but the work was given to the HP for Rs 300 Crore. The BSNL moved the High Court but later it withdrew the case and became a partner of HP.

In the second phase the officials of the other bidders companies including HECL, Tech Mahindra, Vipro, UST Global and LNT will be called, said a source.