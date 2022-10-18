Bhopal: EOW searches CNI office in New Delhi following corruption charges against bishop

EOW search following corruption charges against bishop |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing unit in Jabalpur conducted search at the office of CNI situated in New Delhi following alleged corruption by Bishop PC Singh, said church officials in Jabalpur. The bail of Bishop’s son Piyush Pal Singh and his associate Suresh Jacob has been rejected by Special Court.

On September 8, EOW sleuths had conducted raid at the house of Bishop PC Singh of Church of North India of Jabalpur Diocese and had found huge amount of cash and other luxury items during search. The action was taken on a complaint.

Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput told Free Press that team of EOW conducted searches at CNI office in New Delhi on Monday.

“An office room which was in possession of the Bishop was searched by the team, which seized several documents. The team has also taken statements of the office members regarding the working and other activities of the Bishop,” Rajput added.

The SP also added Piyush Pal Singh and his aide Suresh Jacob were arrested by the EOW and they were sent to jail. The bail application was filed by them was rejected. The main accused PC Singh is already in jail and now three people related to the case are also in jail, said police.

He added that the Bishop had misused funds. During investigation, EOW sleuths found more than Rs 6.50 crore deposited in various bank accounts maintained by the family members of the Bishop. The Bishop was using SUV worth Rs 60 lakh and another SUV worth Rs 30 lakh.