Bhopal: EOW may probe Simhasth 2016 complaints

BHOPAL: Urban Administration Department minister Jaivardhan Singh has said that an inquiry into complaints related to corruption in Simhastha 2016 could be done by EOW.

Replying to a question, Singh said that works worth Rs 2790.37 crore were approved and Rs 2433.49 crore works have been reported. Detailed information is being gathered.

Constituting an inquiry committee to probe irregularities in Simhastha 2016 is under consideration, said Singh. The demand was made by the District congress committee Ujjain.