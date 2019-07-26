Bhopal: EOW asks top Haryana officials to nab Kuthiala

BHOPAL: The director general EOW has written the letter to top officials of Haryana to take action against the ‘proclaimed offender’ and the ex-vice chancellor BK Kuthiala, here on Thursday.

The ex-VC is wanted in several financial irregularities of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi University and the special Court of EOW Bhopal had declared him ‘proclaimed offender’.

The DG KN Tiwari informed that they have written to the chief secretary of Haryana including the principal secretary of Chief Minister and principal secretary of Higher Education that corruption case is registered against the ex-VC Kuthiala, the High Court had rejected the anticipatory bail on July 22nd and on next day the Bhopal Court had declared him ‘proclaimed offender’.

In the letter it is stated that the Government should take legal action against Kuthiala and should pressurised him to appear into the Bhopal Court.