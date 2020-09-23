Bhopal: Energetic performance by Vihan DramaWorks delights audience at Chabutra Manch

An energetic performance by Vihan DramaWorks, Bhopal, delighted the audience at Chabutra Manch, an open air stage of MP School of Drama.
It was the second-day of three-day concert ‘Rang Sangeet,’ organised by the MP School of Drama (MPSD) under ‘Open air event’. In Unlock 4.0, the Government of India has permitted cultural events in open air auditoria from September 21; provided the number of persons present doesn’t exceed 100 and all Covid norms are followed.
The troupe performed after a gap of around seven months under the direction of Saurabh Anant. They presented 18 songs of their plays, enthralling the audience. The songs included ‘Ye duniya ye aafat wali duiniya…,’ ‘Bhole Shankar Nath…,’ ‘Padhodon ki Sahjadi…,’ ‘Hum aadha ticket…,’’Charkha chale…,’ ‘Dhage na dhinak dhin…’ and ‘Sapnon ke Rath ka Ghoda…’.
Saurabh Anant told Free Press that they were very excited as they were performing after a long gap. “This performance is like the beginning of a new life for us. We were waiting for the day for a long time. Though we used to rehearse daily, stage and audience are important for us,” he said.
He said that they have done slight changes in the performance due to covid-induced restrictions. “Earlier we used to perform with 30 artistes but now their number is 11,” Saurabh said.
The singers Hemant Devlekar, Shweta Ketkar, Ankit Paroche, Nivedita Soni, Esha Goswami were accompanied them by Akash Ekhare on Harmonium and Ansh Joshi on Guitar. Hemant directed its music and songs.
Besides the audience, the performers also wore face masks. The event was streamed live on Facebook. The performance of Nagin Tanvir and troupe will be held on Wednesday from 6.30pm.
