Bhopal: Energetic performance by Vihan DramaWorks delights audience at Chabutra Manch

An energetic performance by Vihan DramaWorks, Bhopal, delighted the audience at Chabutra Manch, an open air stage of MP School of Drama.

It was the second-day of three-day concert ‘Rang Sangeet,’ organised by the MP School of Drama (MPSD) under ‘Open air event’. In Unlock 4.0, the Government of India has permitted cultural events in open air auditoria from September 21; provided the number of persons present doesn’t exceed 100 and all Covid norms are followed.

The troupe performed after a gap of around seven months under the direction of Saurabh Anant. They presented 18 songs of their plays, enthralling the audience. The songs included ‘Ye duniya ye aafat wali duiniya…,’ ‘Bhole Shankar Nath…,’ ‘Padhodon ki Sahjadi…,’ ‘Hum aadha ticket…,’’Charkha chale…,’ ‘Dhage na dhinak dhin…’ and ‘Sapnon ke Rath ka Ghoda…’.