Bhopal: Employees ask state government to restart old pension scheme

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state government employees, under banner of Madhya Pradesh Karamchari Congress, have urged the chief secretary to start old pension scheme for the state government employees.

Madhya Pradesh Karamchari Congress president Vinod Awasthi said he had submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary demanding that old pension scheme should be started for employees.

'The state government had stopped old pension scheme for government employees appointed after 2005. As result, employees suffered from depression,' said Awasthi.

The Karamchari Congress has demanded that provisions of old pension scheme should be resumed to instill a sense of security among employees. This would increase the efficiency of government employees besides increasing trust, added Awasthi.

Most government employees have demanded to resume old pension scheme. Recently, newly appointed teachers too demanded that old pension scheme should be implemented.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:49 PM IST