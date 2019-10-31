Bhopal: Egg is vegetarian, I also eat it: Imarti Devi

BHOPAL: The idea of providing egg to children in Anganwadis by department of woman and child development (WCD) is catching controversy. WCD minister, Imarti Devi on Thursday said that egg does not come under non-vegetarian food. She said egg is vegetarian food and she also eats it.

The minister said egg makes pregnant mothers deliver healthy baby and nourishment to malnourished children. She said the matter is being consulted with the doctors and their suggestion would be implemented. She said BJP wants children to remain malnourished while the Congress wants to make children well nourished.

Madhya Pradesh comes under those states where malnutrition is prevalent highly in children. This has made the WCD department planning to supply egg in 23,000 Anganwadis in 89 tribal blocks of the state.

On the other hand, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has objected to providing egg in Anganwadis. He said there are other options to prevent children from malnourishment and they should be explored. He added that such a proposal was also put up during his government but it was rejected considering public aspirations.