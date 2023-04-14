Bhopal: Efforts to unite cub with tigress fail in Pench

Representative Photo | File photo.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The efforts made by authorities at Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni district to unite the abandoned cub with its tigress mother failed to yield results.

Therefore, the rescued cub was sent to gorilla enclosure at Kanha Tiger Reserve in Mandla district. The Field Director of Pench Tiger Reserve Rajnish Singh told Free Press that the cub was transported to Kanha Tiger Reserve by a special vehicle on Thursday where it had been kept in a gorilla enclosure.

The gorilla enclosure, a miniature of tiger habitat, provides environment to cubs separated from their mother to learn the basic survival skills including hunting.

Once they become adept, they are released into the wild. This cub will be released after it becomes adept at chasing and hunting the prey. Normally, cubs take two to three years to learn survival skills.

So far, it is not known that why tigress abandoned the cub. There is a possibility that tigress might have been under the strain due to the presence of human presence in the area.