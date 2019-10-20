Bhopal: Earthen lamps exempted from all taxes

BHOPAL: Collectors of about half a dozen districts have issued formal instructions to exempt earthen lamps (Diyas) from all sorts of taxes- providing relief to potters in the festive season.

First order for waving of taxes from earthen lamps specially meant for Diwali was issued by collector Umaria, Swarochish Somwanshi. He issued order on October 17, instructing all officials of the district administration to exempt earthen lamps from all sort of taxes.

‘It is observed that potters and villagers from far flung areas come to towns to sell earthen diyas. All officials should ensure that such villagers should not face any inconvenience. No local body or panchayat should levy any tax on them,’ reads the order issued by Umaria collector. Moreover, he has also instructed the officials to publicise the use of earthen lamps during the festive season.

Following collector Umaria’s initiative, collectors of Bhind and Gwalior too issued same orders. Collector Bhind Chhote Singh and collector Gwalior Anurag Chowdhary issued orders a day later on October 18. A day later, Chhindwara collector Shriniwas Verma also issued instructions on the same lines.

Welcoming the step taken by collectors of these districts, Kamal Prajapati, secretary of Kumbhkar Sangh said collectors of other districts too should come forward and issue such orders. ‘I urge state government to issue such orders not only for Diwali but for throughout the year,’ said Prajapati.

According to reports CEO’s of several zila panchayats and other local bodies have also issued similar instructions to provide complete protection to the people engaged in making of earthen lamps.

Several campaigns are also becoming popular on social media in which appeals have been made to use earthen lamps made by local people to generate employment and assist them financially.