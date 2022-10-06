Bhopal: Dussehra celebrations, rain gods come to the ‘rescue’ of Ravana, kin

The scene at BHEL Dussehra Maidan in the city on Wednesday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unexpected and unseasonal rains emerged as an unlikely protector of ‘Ravana and his kin’ during the Vijayadashami celebrations in the city on Wednesday. After a two-year gap due to Covid-19, Dussehra celebrations were organised without any restrictions at more than a dozen places in the city.

Almost everywhere, the effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakaran and his son Meghnad refused to ignite. Even after using petrol and kerosene, the effigies were left half-burnt at most of the places. Moreover, the Dussehra grounds turned slushy due to rains, creating problems for the people, especially kids, who turned up in large numbers to witness the burning of the effigies and fireworks that traditionally conclude the event.

Heavy rains lashed the city since early this morning, throwing arrangements at Dussehra venues haywire. The organisers did try to protect the effigies by covering them with polythene and tarpaulin sheets but to no avail. Water seeped inside, soaking the effigies.

At the TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan, Governor Mangubahi Patel, Minister Vishwas Sarang and Congress MLA PC Sharma, mayor Malti Rai were among the key guests. The Governor felicitated social workers on the occasion. The effigies of the three demons were set afire at the end of the event but they refused to burn. The 51-foot high Ravana and 41-foot high effigies of Kumbhkaran and Meghnad did not catch fire and collapsed half-burnt. Similar was the situation at Bittan Market, and other Dussehra venues in the city.