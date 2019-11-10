Bhopal: Drive to stop passengers from crossing rly tracks

BHOPAL: Bhopal Railways have launched drive to raise the awareness in passengers who cross Railway tracks.

A street play was staged which portrayed nuances like placards with garland on photographs and message that crossing railway track may be dangerous. Sanskriti Academy of Bhopal Railways launched the drive. Railway employees (Artists) staged the street play on Sunday at Habibganj Dairy.

Passengers should use Sub-Ways, Railway Over Bridge(ROB) and Foot Over Bridge (FOB) for it. Passengers who were caught crossing Railways tracks on Bina Routes were told that crossing the tracks is not only illegal but also dangerous for life. Many railway level-crossings remain unmanned in Western Central Railways dangerously exposed to accidents. But the poorly designed, traffic-choked manned crossings within the City are no better in safety.

Railway officials told passengers that do not cross the train tracks in an unauthorised manner. It can be fatal. Those crossing the train tracks will be penalised. People are being made aware through the street play by the Western Central Railways in association with Railway Protection Force(RPF).