Bhopal: Draft mining policy which is transparent, public-friendly: CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday asked the department to call the suggestions from the public before heading for auction of the sand mines. CM stressed on ensuring full transparency while auctioning sand mines.

Charing a meeting mining department to formulate new mining policy, the Chief Minister said that the department should come up with such a policy which is transparent, public friendly and help to curb illegal mining. The focus should also be in employment generation, he said.

Nath said to provide sand without charging royalty to those who are constructing houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and also for construction of toilets. The potters, schedule caste, schedule tribe and BPL families who want sand for personal use should get 10 cubic metre sand free of cost, he added. In the meeting the mining minister Pradeep Jaiswal, finance minister Tarun Bhanot, chief secretary SR Mohanty and others were present.