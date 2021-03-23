Bhopal: Dr Ruma Bhattacharya elected as Direct Council Member of Indian Psychiatric Society

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Ruma Bhattacharya, a psychiatrist from the city, has been elected as Direct Council Member of Indian Psychiatric Society. It is for the first time that a woman psychiatrist from the state has been elected to the position.

Dr Bhattacharya's tenure will be of three years. She is former president of MP branch of Indian Psychiatric Society and an International Member of American Psychiatric Society.

The 70-year-old Society is a professional body of psychiatrists with more than 7,500 members. Dr Bhattacharya said she will be heading Society's task force on child psychiatry, perinatal psychiatry and mental health awareness.

"It is a great honour for me. There were only two posts for women in the executive council of the body. Besides me, another psychiatrist from Mumbai has been elected to the post," she said. "I won with margin of thousands of votes," she said.