Bhopal: Dr Rawat to be conferred with Professional Development Award instituted by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Sumit Rawat, Associate Professor of Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC) and Nodal Officer of Virology, has been selected for the Professional Development Award instituted by prestigious Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The award is presented annually for the most outstanding medical research . The award will be presented in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Rawat will be given a visiting scholarship and an amount of 1000 US dollars.

“The Bill Melinda Gates Foundation has selected 10 researchers from across the world and I am the only one from India to get this award this year,” said Rawat, while talking to Free Press.

“I had noticed that after Covid-19, children developed hepatitis. In Sagar district as many as 37 children who were earlier infected with Sagar district were diagnosed with hepatitis,” said Rawat.

Rawat's research has been published in the British Medical Journal in the past as well.

Meanwhile, Rawat was honored by IMA and MTA in a program organized at BMC on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr BD Chaurasia on October 2.