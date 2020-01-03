Bhopal: Don't dilute mafia drive, CM to officers

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has warned the bureaucrats not to dilute the mafia drive in the state. He said this while attending a meeting with senior officials for the first time in New Year.

Nath, very categorically, asked the officials to understand the real meaning of mafia and not to undermine the drive by declaring anyone mafia overnight. Violation of law is completely a different issue and mafia operations are different, he said.

Nath also asked the officers to focus on drug adulteration while reviewing Shudh ke liye Yudh –campaign against adulteration. He stressed on the need to make Madhya Pradesh a pure state (adulteration free).

The CM asked the heads of all departments to constitute a ‘Review Cell’ to assess various schemes of their department. He also asked them to prepare a vision letter for their departments. Motivating the officers, the CM said principal secretaries also need to keep an eye on developments in their departments in other states.

Nath asked the officers not to rely on correspondence to implement the central government schemes. ‘Writing letters to the central government won’t solve the purpose. Approach needs to be changed and officers should try to meet the officers in the central officers,’ said Nath.

The CM insisted that officers should not hesitate to change the rules if it is for the good of public. ‘The government should move from e-governance to we-governance,’ said Nath.

Boosting the morale of bureaucracy, Nath said that it has been one year in government and officers are now well aware of government’s vision. Officers should now start working in this direction and try to take welfare measures to logical conclusions.

During British rule, bureaucrats’ duty was to work in the favour of the state but in the democracy, duty of officers is to work for public. All focus should remain on delivering welfare measures to the public and no officer should hesitate in changing the rules for the betterment of state and public, said Nath.