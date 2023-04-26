Bhopal: Doctors to go on indefinite strike from May 3 to press for their demands

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors working in government and private sector will go on an indefinite strike from May 3 if their demands are not met.

The doctors have been raising demand for past five years pertaining to Dynamic Assured Career Progression Scheme, revival of old pension scheme, removal of administrative officials from hospitals.

The state chief coordinator of progressive medical teachers’ association Rakesh Malviya said that they had demanded better treatment facilities at government hospitals. For this, they are demanding appointment of doctors at hospitals.

On February 17, the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had held a meeting with doctors and promised to fulfil their demands. On March 31, five IAS officers and representatives to doctors’ association had signed a common programme after having fruitful discussion. However, no letter was released by the state government in connection with their demands. On April 16, members decided to go on phase- wise strike against the government.

On May 1, doctors will wear black ribbons and work. On May 2, doctors will stop work for two hours and from May 3, they will go on indefinite strike.

“At government hospitals, more than 50 per cents seats are vacant. The vacancy is based on past data of requirement. But now, more doctors are needed in government hospitals,” Rakesh Malviya added. He also alleged that politicians and government officials take treatment at private hospitals. But when it comes to common people, they ignore to provide the basics.