Bhopal: Doctors of JP Hosp concerned about public urinal near OT

BHOPAL: Eye Operation Theatre (OT) of JP Hospital is at the risk of contamination as Sulabh Complex (public urinal) is attached to same side of same building of Hospital. Doctors have raised the concern over Sulabh Complex and they want that is should be immediately shifted.

Administration has asked the doctors to specify the place where the public urinal should be shifted.

According to sources public urinal is set up after permission and consent of institute concerned. So administration of JP Hospital is to be blamed for the whole fiasco, added the source.

CMHO Dr Sudhir Deharia said, “ If public urinal spreads inflection in Eye OT it will be dangerous for patients. When we raised the issue with administration it in turn asked us to point out where it should be shifted.”

Collector Tarun Pithode said, “JP Hospital has to point out place for shifting of Sulabh complex and footfall at premises should be kept in mind while doing so.”