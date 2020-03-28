Bhopal: Doctors busy sticking posters; check-up method on the blink

BHOPAL: The entire system seems to have gone on the blink in the state, except making a lot of noise over suspected victims of the coronavirus, the officials are doing nothing.

Although the coronavirus is on the government’s top priority, as far as dealing with the disease is concerned, the state capital is in a bad state.

Instead of doing work, the officials of the health department and those of the other wings of the government are busy holding meetings.

The doctors have been told to stick posters to the walls of the residences of the suspected victims of the virus.

Accordingly, the police, the administration and the doctors are busy sticking posters instead of doing work which is needed at this crucial juncture. The system is on the blink.

According to norms, the medical report of a suspected victim of coronavirus should be made available to the person concerned within seven to eight hours.

The state is, however, lagging behind in this regard. Even those who are tested negative are not getting reports on time.

There is nobody at the call centres set up by the government to give information to public.

Besides, those who are at the control room set up in the Smart city have no information about what is happening in the city. Only blame game is on.

Instead of saving people from being afflicted by the killer virus, the officers are busy transferring and stopping transfer orders.

The chief medical and health officer (CMHO) and the civil surgeon were transferred from the state capital on Thursday.

Nevertheless, the CMHO pulled out all the stops to stop his transfer, and got it done late in the night.

The sudden transfer of the civil surgeon has hit the medical services in JP Hospital.

Those who are suffering from diseases other than COVID-19 have been left to fend for themselves. As many as 3,000 patients daily visit the OPDs in government hospitals in the state capital.

As such patients are not getting medical aid at the government hospitals they have been forced to visit the private ones. Some of them are moving pillar to post for medical assistance because they cannot afford treatment at private hospitals.

Former minister PC Sharma said dialysis was stopped at BMHRC and Hamidia Hospital, and the patients down with kidney trouble are facing difficulties.

Sharma said that he discussed with the officials about it, and demanded that the government should provide ration to the poor and improve the system.