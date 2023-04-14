Bhopal: Divyansh, Vijayveer, Sift win events in Group A National Shooting Trials

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sift Kaur Samra and Vijayveer Sidhu have won their respective events in National Rifle and Pistol Selection Trials held at Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy Range in Bhopal on Friday.

Divyansh Singh Panwar, a former world number one from Jaipur, was in form in Bhopal, logging a score of 636.3 in the men’s 10m air rifle T4 qualification round. At International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup held in Bhopal last month, China’s Sheng Lihao had shot 635.4 in qualification to win gold, which is a world record. The fact that Panwar beat it by almost a point, speaks volumes.

Besides, he also topped the 25-shot ranking round and then went on to defeat Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu 16-12. Punjab’s Sift Kaur Samra who won her first ISSF medal, a bronze, won the women’s T4 50m rifle 3 positions (3p).

In the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol (rfp), Vijayveer Sidhu won 30 points to outgun Adarsh Singh 30-24 in the medal match to give Punjab yet another win. Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar came third.

Among the junior winners were West Bengal’s Abhinav Shaw in the men’s 10m air rifle, Haryana’s Nikita Kundu who won the women’s 3P junior and Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, who won the junior men’s 25m rfp.

