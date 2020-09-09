Bhopal: District wise Corona count as on September 9

BHOPAL: Senior BJP leader of Gwalior-Chambal belt Anup Mishra has been admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi after he tested positive for coronavirus. As the infection became severe, he was taken to Delhi. Sagar SP Atul Singh also tested corona positive.

As per health department, 2,098 coronavirus cases were reported in state on Wednesday while 23,992 samples were tested. With this, state touched 80,000 mark on Wednesday. The number of deaths went up to 1,640. Positive percentage came down slightly to 7.8.

According to information, Indore accounts for 15,452 positive cases and 432 deaths followed by Bhopal with 13,061 cases and 314 deaths. Ujjain reported 2,012 positive cases with 82 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 585 while Neemuch registered 1,411 positive cases. Khandwa accounts for 1092 positive cases and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 2,035. Jabalpur recorded 5,516 cases.

Morena recorded 2,206 cases while Mandsaur registered 1,041 cases and Dhar reported 1,201 cases. Dewas has 856 cases. Sagar recorded 1,329 cases. Tikamgarh has 516 cases and Raisen recorded 847 cases while Bhind till date accounts for 677 cases. Sheopur has 604 cases and Rewa have 988 cases while Rajgarh has 970 and Barwani recorded 1,326 cases. Chhindwara has 597 and Vidisha has 1,134 cases. Shajapur has 541 cases while Damoh has 879 cases.

Datia has 872 cases, Satna has 723 cases and Jhabua has 839 cases. Panna has 317 cases, Balaghat has 440 cases while Sehore has 908 cases.

Hoshangabad has 746 cases, Narsinghpur has 665 cases while Betul has 914 cases and Shivpuri has 1,391 cases. Ratlam recorded 1,336 cases. Chhatarpur has 758 cases. Ashoknagar has 293 and Agar-Malwa reported 257 cases. Sidhi reported 416 cases and Singrauli registered 437 cases while Shahdol recorded 769 cases. Guna has 421 cases while Anuppur has 510 cases, Alirajpur has 766 cases. Katni has 563 cases while Umaria has 189 cases and Seoni has 341 cases. Dindori has 212 cases and Niwari has 230 cases while Mandla has 336 cases.