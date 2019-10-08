Bhopal: District of energy minister averse to paying electricity bill

BHOPAL: The people of Indore lead in paying electricity bill. Power distribution company is receiving revenue at the rate of Rs. 7.30 per unit of electricity from Indore.

On the other hand, the people of Sheopur are least interested in paying electricity bill as the power distribution company is getting Rs. 0.65 per unit from there.

Energy department, while scrutinising electricity bill payment, found that people of Rajgarh, are averse to paying electricity bills.

Rajgarh is the native district of energy minister Priyavrat Singh.

The Company is getting Rs. 2.09 per unit on an average from Rajgarh district. The government is focusing on uninterrupted power supply and recovery of electricity bills.

The officials of power distribution companies have been given targets and they are being reviewed monthly. The government has given clear cut instructions to the officials to keep bill recovery on their priority.

According to an average of three months, the recovery of electricity bills, in comparison to last year, has been hiked by 10 per cent. There has been a rise of 17.5 per cent in recovery of electricity bills in September.

Jabalpur and Bhopal come after Indore in the list. The recovery in Singrauli this year is less than last year but it is still on fourth place in the list. The number of people paying electricity bills in tribal areas including Anuppur, Shahdol and Jhabua is quite significant. There has been a constant rise in the number of people paying electricity bills in these districts.

Bhind, Narsinghpur amongst laggards: Bhind and Narsinghpur come after Sheopur as far as paying electricity bills is concerned. Datia, Panna, Shivpuri, Sidhi, Badwani, Raisen and Agar are also not encouraging. Chhindwara, which is native district of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is on 15th spot although there has been a rise of 9.5 per cent in recovery of bills here.